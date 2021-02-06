Reynolds ‘educating’ lawmakers on her plan for school choice, funding

Grassley said he expects House Republicans to announce their school funding plan no later than next week and indicated it will be closer to the 2.5 percent increase Reynolds proposed than the 2.2 percent hike the Senate has offered.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A 2.5 percent increase, along with a $41 million supplemental package to help districts cope with pandemic-related costs, would provide $140 million more for K-12 school in the coming fiscal year.

The combination of educational savings accounts for private school students and an inadequate increase in K-12 funding means Iowa would not keep up with inflation, said Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville.

“This is a slap in the face for students and educators and other school employees who have provided this essential service to students and families throughout the pandemic, and now more than ever need real investments in public education,” he said.

A 2.2 percent increase in supplemental school aid will result in 141 or 43 percent of the state’s 327 districts getting less state money than this year, Wahls said. That’s would be from a combination of declining enrollment and parents choosing to keep their children out of school due to COVID-19 concerns.

In the meantime, Reynolds will make the case for her Students First Act.