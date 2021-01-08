Reynolds, legislative leaders denounce Capitol violence

“We’ve been saying for the last eight months (that) with any sort of protests going on around the country, you should have the right to, obviously, express your opinions in a non-violent way, a nonthreatening way,” said Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford.

Grassley explained that to enter the state Capitol, people — other than lawmakers and Capitol employees — must pass through security gates staffed by guards. Iowa State Patrol troopers also are present.

“I think that between the security that we have in the Capitol, and the State Patrol as well, I think that we’re well-equipped,” he said.

Referring to the crowds of social justice advocates who came to the Capitol when lawmakers returned in June to complete their session that was suspended in March due to COVID-19, Grassley said that “kind of prepared us ... some of the steps that may need to happen.”

Whitver said he doubted Iowa would see the scale of violence that occurred in Washington or that it will trigger incidents similar to the threats militias made to Michigan’s governor.