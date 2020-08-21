Reynolds: 'Postal lawsuit not productive'

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday she nixed Iowa’s participation in a multi-state lawsuit against the U.S. Postal Service and its new postmaster, Louis DeJoy, because she did not think the effort would be productive or in the best interest of Iowans.
At least 21 states announced this week they planned to bring legal action to block Postal Service changes that have prompted widespread reports of delays and accusations of an intentional effort to thwart voters from mailing their ballots this fall.
Several state attorneys general indicated they would argue that the Postal Service broke the law by making operational changes without first seeking approval from the Postal Regulatory Commission. The changes, they argue, will impede states’ ability to run free, fair elections.
Reynolds told reporters she thinks absentee voting is a great option for Iowans, but she did not grant Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller’s request to join the litigation because it would be better for Congress and the executive branch to fix the problem.
“I just don’t think it’s productive right now or in the state’s best interest to sue the Post Office,” the Iowa governor said.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.