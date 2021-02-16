Reynolds proposes state ethanol mandate, drawing unusual political battle lines

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds is proposing Iowa’s very own ethanol mandate.

The proposal has drawn unusual lines in the lobbying sand, with renewable fuels groups pitted against gas stations and at least one conservative, free market-minded advocacy organization.

Reynolds’ proposal, which she introduced in legislation on Monday, is similar in spirit to the federal ethanol mandate, which requires a certain number of gallons of corn-based ethanol be blended into the nation’s fuel supply. Reynolds’ proposal would require all gasoline sold in Iowa to contain at least 10% ethanol, with an option for the governor to raise that to 15% in four years.

The proposal also shifts existing tax credits for ethanol and other biofuels to only those with blends higher than the new baseline. That move is expected to reduce state spending, and some of those savings would be dedicated to a fund that retailers could access to help pay for equipment upgrades they would need to accommodate the new, higher-blend ethanol fuels.