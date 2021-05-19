Reynolds reflects on 'wins' of legislative session

Whitver, however, pointed to the “billions of dollars that have been pumped into our economy from the federal government.” Republicans targeted “certain areas that we think need investment from a state perspective.”

The crowning achievement for Republicans was SF 619 that includes eliminating the 2018 state income tax “triggers,” compressing brackets and reducing rates, having the state take over mental-health funding from property taxpayers while phasing out the “backfill” aid to local governments, phasing out the state’s inheritance tax, exempting taxation on COVID-19 assistance and incorporating various issues dealing with housing, energy infrastructure, child care tax credits, telehealth parity and more.

Democrats supported many of the provisions, but warned that the $100 million property tax relief Republicans projected from the state takeover of mental health finding would be more than offset by a $153 million property tax increase to make up for the loss of the “backfill.” That is funding legislators promised to replace commercial and industrial property tax revenue local governments lost as a result of a bipartisan-approved 2013 tax package. The backfill, which Republicans said amounted to less than 2% of local government budgets, will be phased out over the next five to eight years.