Reynolds rejects $95M in aid for school virus testing

In her letter, Garcia wrote that “to date, no Iowa schools have claimed expenses for testing supplies or services” but that enough funding was available if needed. The Test Iowa Initiative has been funded under the Federal Emergency Management Agency, she wrote, and there are other funds available — including millions from the CARES Act passed under the Trump administration. Her letter does not address why, if those funds have not been needed, they also were not sent back to the federal government.

Garcia’s letter rejecting the $95 million does note that “we ask should the allowable use of this funding change, the state would have the opportunity to seek reconsideration of this funding.”

Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann praised the governor for trying to get life back to normal and pushing to get Iowa kids back in school while providing “the last line of defense for Iowans against the radical policies coming out of the Biden administration.”

But Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls of Coralville said “returning federal COVID funding during a public health disaster is like drilling holes in a sinking boat.”