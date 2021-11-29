Reynolds: Roe ‘tragic, incoherent’

DES MOINES -- Republican Govs. Kim Reynolds of Iowa and Kristi Noem of South Dakota on Monday reiterated their hope that an upcoming U.S. Supreme Court case will begin the process of overturning a landmark 1973 decision that protected Americans’ abortion rights.

During a briefing hosted by the anti-abortion rights group Susan B. Anthony List, Noem spoke and Reynolds delivered a recorded message. Reynolds called Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, a 1992 ruling that affirmed Roe, “tragic” and “incoherent.”

Oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which centers on a new anti-abortion rights law in Mississippi, are scheduled to be conducted Wednesday. At the heart of the case is whether all pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions are unconstitutional.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“With Dobbs, the Supreme Court can strike a blow for democratic self-government, restore constitutional integrity and right historic wrongs,” Reynolds said in her recorded message.