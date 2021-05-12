Reynolds says Iowa will end participation in federal unemployment programs

On Tuesday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the state would pull out of the federal COVID-19 pandemic-related unemployment benefit programs.
Iowa will end its participation on June 12. A little more than 33,000 Iowans in the state of more than 3 million participated in the programs as of May 1, according to Iowa Workforce Development data.
Reynolds and supporters of the move said additional payments have contributed to the workforce shortage. Critics have said too many jobs that don’t pay a living wage and cited low unemployment numbers. Unemployment claims in the state and Pottawattamie County are now at or below numbers seen ahead of pandemic-related shutdowns and layoffs.
Iowa Workforce Development said the governor’s announcement includes the following changes:
- Claimants who have exhausted their traditional 26 weeks of unemployment benefits and are now receiving benefits through the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program will no longer be eligible for UI payments after June 12, the last payable week for PEUC.
- Iowa will no longer issue supplemental $300 weekly payments to claimants under the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program. This payment was made to all Iowans who were receiving unemployment benefits regardless of the program under which they are being paid. The last payable week for FPUC will be the week ending June 12.
- Iowa will no longer participate in the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program. PUA presently provides benefits to the self-employed, the underemployed, independent contractors and individuals who have been unable to work due to health or COVID-19-related reasons. The last payable week for PUA will be the week ending June 12.
- Iowa will no longer participate in the Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC) program, which offers supplemental payments to individuals who had both traditional W-2 income as well as self-employment income.
The federal program is currently scheduled to expire on Sept. 4.
For the week ending May 1, 18,703 unemployment insurance claimants received Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program funds for a weekly total of $8,200,021, according to an Iowa Workforce Development memo from Director Beth Townsend to Reynolds. During that same period, 14,570 claimants received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance totaling $4,911,010. Since Feb. 2, 8,379 claimants have received more than 52 weeks of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payments.
“Federal pandemic-related unemployment benefit programs initially provided displaced Iowans with crucial assistance when the pandemic began,” Reynolds said in a release. “But now that our businesses and schools have reopened, these payments are discouraging people from returning to work.”
Iowa joins Missouri, South Carolina, Montana and Arkansas in ending participation in the federal program.
Jeff Shudak, president of the Western Iowa Labor Federation, said the move is, “political pandering and it’s costing the citizens of Iowa and the workers of Iowa benefits that we quite honestly pay into every day.”
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Iowa, as of March, is 3.7%, seventh-lowest in the country, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In Pottawattamie County, there were 449 continued unemployment claims and 52 initial claims for the week ending May 1. The county has seen a steady decline in continued claims since a high-water mark of 3,808 for the week ending May 9, 2020, early in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ahead of the economic shutdown necessitated by the pandemic, there were 420 continued claims and 37 initial claims in Pottawattamie County the week ending March 7, 2020. There were 25,450 continued claims and 2,894 initial claims in Iowa the week ending May 1, compared to 27,315 continued claims and 2,102 initial claims the week ending March 7, 2020.
In the Workforce Development memo, Townsend said there are currently more than 66,000 job openings posted at the department’s site and 60,900 unemployed people in the state.
Shudak said the majority of people want to work.
“It would be easier to fill some of these jobs if they were jobs supported with living wages. And they’re not, quite frankly,” he said. Doing this is, “hurting the residents of Iowa and the people that need this. No one wants to be unemployed, no one asked to be poor.”
And, he said, a low unemployment rate means there are fewer workers available.
Increasing the workforce — and population in general — in Iowa was a key topic of conversation in economic development circles well before the pandemic.
Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce President Drew Kamp said the additional federal payments have hurt employers. He said some have increased wages.
Kamp said he’s spoken with members that have increased wages to the $13 to $15 per hour range.
“They’re having to increase that even more to meet the demands of the market. We’ve seen that in different industries, that market-based solution,” Kamp said.
Kamp said the hospitality industry has been hit especially hard.
“While we know there are some people out there struggling that need benefits, this has been a major impediment for employers,” Kamp continued. “There are more jobs out there than there are employees to fill those jobs. That’s what we’ve heard from our members.”
“We’re not out of the woods yet, but as we see a positive trajectory (on the pandemic), employers are hoping to see more people enter the labor force,” Kamp said.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, praised Reynolds for the move.
“I applaud Gov Reynolds decision to 2end extra federal unemployment supplement in Iowa At every county mtg this issue comes up &u see hiring signs all over/businesses r more than ready 2hire A good paying job &contributing to society makes ppl happier compared 2govt paying 2stay home,” Grassley tweeted.
Iowa’s junior senator, Republican Sen. Joni Ernst, also tweeted her support and said she’s working to end the assistance at the federal level ahead of the September end date.
Congressional Republicans on Tuesday introduced two proposals on the matter, one that would end the benefits on June 30. The other, from Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse, proposed converting existing pandemic unemployment benefits into limited-tie signing bonuses for new hires.
In a statement, Matt Sinovic, executive director of Progress Iowa — a progressive advocacy organization in the state — called the decision by Reynolds, “absolutely heartless.”
“Most Iowans believe in helping neighbors in times of crisis. This decision is absolutely heartless,” Sinovic said. “The governor is putting her corporate pals ahead of Iowans in our time of need. ... Too many Iowans are out of work because of the crisis the governor made worse. And now she has the audacity to cut off a life line when we need it most.”