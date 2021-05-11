Reynolds says Iowa will end participation in federal unemployment programs

In Pottawattamie County, there were 449 continued unemployment claims and 52 initial claims for the week ending May 1. The county has seen a steady decline in continued claims since a high-water mark of 3,808 for the week ending May 9, 2020, early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ahead of the economic shutdown necessitated by the pandemic, there were 420 continued claims and 37 initial claims in Pottawattamie County the week ending March 7, 2020. There were 25,450 continued claims and 2,894 initial claims in Iowa the week ending May 1, compared to 27,315 continued claims and 2,102 initial claims the week ending March 7, 2020.

In the Workforce Development memo, Townsend said there are currently more than 66,000 job openings posted at the department's site and 60,900 unemployed people in the state.

Shudak said the majority of people want to work.

"It would be easier to fill some of these jobs if they were jobs supported with living wages. And they’re not, quite frankly," he said. Doing this is, "hurting the residents of Iowa and the people that need this. No one wants to be unemployed, no one asked to be poor."

And, he said, a low unemployment rate means there are fewer workers available.