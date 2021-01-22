Reynolds, Senate Republicans introduce sweeping K-12 education proposals

Two major education initiatives favored by Gov. Kim Reynolds and majority GOP legislators expanding school choices for Iowa parents and students and providing in-person instruction for those who want it will start getting Statehouse consideration next week.
Reynolds’ 65-page bill proposes three elements of school choice, which she highlighted in her Condition of the State address. If passed, her bill would do the following:
• Establish state funding for students in struggling public schools who wish to attend a private school;
• Create a charter school program; and
• Allow students to transfer out of schools with a voluntary or court-ordered diversity plan.
“This legislation will help every child receive a quality education, regardless of income and no matter their zip code. It has the potential to raise the quality for all schools, public and private,” Reynolds said in a statement.
Reynolds’ bill proposes a state-funded, “student first” scholarship program that would be available for any students at public schools that are receiving support under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.
The dollar amount for the scholarships is not specified in the bill. That amount, presumably, would be worked out during the legislative process.
Council Bluffs Community Schools Superintendent Vickie Murillo disagreed with the idea of having the state pay for students to attend private schools.
“In our community, families already have excellent options and choices for public education, supported by state and local funding,” she said. “Properly funded school districts are critical to a community’s vitality. Increasing Iowa public investment in private schools through a taxpayer-funded debit card will negatively impact our public school students by diverting needed funds to private or parochial schools with little or no fiscal or academic accountability to taxpayers.”
“We agree that parents should have the choice to enroll their child in a private or religious school, Murillo said. “But not with public taxpayer funds.”
Lewis Central Community Schools Superintendent Eric Knost echoed that sentiment.
“I’m opposed to any effort to flow public dollars into private schools,” he said. “I have a hard time believing that would be popular in a state where the vast majority of people attend public schools.”
The bill would also create a charter school program. Charter schools are public schools that are exempt from most state education regulations. Under this plan, the State Board of Education would be tasked with developing “academic and operational performance indicators, measures and metrics” by which the schools would be evaluated, the bill states.
The state would fund the charter school program by shifting funding from the public school district in which any charter school student lives to the charter school.
Murillo again championed public schools as the best choice.
“We know that continuing to invest in our state’s public schools is the best way to provide educational opportunities for all Iowa families,” she said. “Public schools are overseen by a publicly elected citizen governing board, are required to report academic results to the general public, have an annual public financial audit, and be transparent with all expenditures and decision-making. Private and religious schools are not held to that same public standard.”
Charter schools, Knost said, are not a good option.
“In most cases, charter schools have been a horrible failure,” he said. “Millions of dollars have been put into charter schools that end up closing.
“The next step is charter for-profits, and then you have an eye that’s not on the best interest of the students at all,” Knost said. “It’s just dangerous to start going down that slippery slope.”
The bill also creates a mechanism by which students in districts with diversity programs can transfer out. Some districts with diversity programs — including the Des Moines district, the largest in the state — do not allow students to transfer out.
“Many parents can’t afford private school. And because some of our larger districts prohibit open enrollment, they won’t let you transfer to another public school. One parent I talked to said that a school administrator actually recommended that she buy a house in the neighboring district if she wanted her son to go to school in person. We need to fix that,” Reynolds said during her condition of the state address. “School choice shouldn’t be limited to those who have the financial means or are lucky to live in a district that’s confident enough to allow open enrollment. So let’s make choice an option for everyone.”
Murillo affirmed the advantages of open enrollment but wasn’t sure how that affected districts with diversity programs.
“The choice parents have locally to open-enroll into our school district and other area school districts has proven to be effective in our community and throughout the state,” she said. “I would need to learn more about other districts’ diversity programs before I can offer an opinion.”
St. Albert Catholic School President Anne Rohling did not have time to return calls Thursday afternoon. The Iowa Department of Education referred questions to the governor’s office.
Sen. Dan Dawson, a Council Bluffs Republican, said Thursday he needed further deliberation on the charter school provision.
He said he expects the bill to be a “multi-month process,” with iterations moving between the two houses.
A pair of local House representatives said they haven’t read the bill yet as they await potential passage in the state Senate, but offered general thoughts.
“I’m not supportive of undermining public education when we need to reinvest in education,” said Rep. Charlie McConkey, a Council Bluffs Democrat.
Rep. Brent Siegrist, a Council Bluffs Republican, former teacher and executive director of Iowa Area Education Agencies, said generally speaking about vouchers and education savings accounts (a similar mechanism), he’s “not going to support something that takes away from our public school system.”
“I have concerns with the concept. We’ll wait and see what the Senate does and does not pass,” Siegrist said. “I think there are more than a few people on the House Republican side if that bill comes to us from the Senate who would not support that.”
Another priority that the governor has advocated is to give parents and students the option of receiving full-time, in-person instruction along with various hybrid and online education approaches that school districts have offered as COVID-19 outbreaks rise and fall across the state based on varying positivity rates.
Senate Study Bill 1064 — another measure slated for Senate Education subcommittee consideration on Monday — would require Iowa’s public and non-public schools to provide a 100% in-person instruction option for parents and students, but still allow a waiver process via the state Department of Education to adapt to public health and staffing conditions if a district is hit with a viral outbreak. The state would consider the positivity rate in the county where the school district is located, the number of teachers quarantined and the supply of substitute teachers and bus drivers in deciding whether to approve the waiver, the bill states.
“It doesn’t change any of what’s already happening,” said Sen. Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, the Senate education committee chairwoman, who requested the study bill. “It just requires that districts offer a 100% in-person option for families in addition to whatever they’re doing. If they want to continue to do the hybrid, they can; if they want to continue to do the online, they can; but it just then adds the additional requirement that they have to be willing to provide a 100% in-person option as well.”
Siegrist said “There is a great deal of frustration at the legislative level over some schools. Some schools have been totally uncooperative,” noting that Council Bluffs, Lewis Central and other area schools are not among those causing the frustration.
“That’s a tough one, generally speaking, I want to say local control prevails. But there’s a concern whether children are being best served. I’ll wait to see when that bill comes over, but I’m tending to support making sure we have in-person instruction with an online option.”
Dawson said that while he supports local control, “unfortunately this past fall we had extremely bad actors. I would point to Des Moines Public Schools.” The Des Moines district maintained virtual-only instruction for most of the school year despite directives from Reynolds.
Dawson said he thinks students, especially elementary school students, need an in-person option.
“We’re already seeing test scores plummeting across the state. There’s going to be an educational impact,” Dawson said of the amount of virtual instruction during the pandemic.
Officials with the Iowa State Education Association, the state’s largest teachers’ union, issued a statement Wednesday saying, “No one wants to be back in-person more than educators and, while we are still reviewing the bills, our biggest concerns are ensuring the health and safety of students and school employees. We also want to make sure our public schools have enough resources so all families have access to a quality education no matter where they live.”
Presuming the bill passes the GOP-led Legislature and is signed into law by Reynolds, the measure would take effect no later than the second Monday after enactment and would be in effect until June 30, the end of the current fiscal year. Parents and students would be given at least five days to decide what kind of instruction they wished to receive, according to the legislation.
“We do include some provisions that allows for staffing issues just because I think that’s important for the local districts to be able to respond to the declines in staffing, whether that’s bus drivers or classroom teachers,” said Sinclair.
“Whatever it is, we need to make (sure) that they can respond to that because, if don’t have adults in the room to teach them, there’s no sense in having them there,” she added. “The waiver stays in place. If the districts do have an outbreak, there still is a waiver process to move online so that we can mitigate spread.”
Sinclair said the legislation takes under consideration recent federal Centers for Disease Control study data indicating that schoolchildren are not COVID-19 “super-spreaders” and have not been identified as the reason for school outbreaks.
“We know that that’s the best place for them to learn. We know that from a mental-health perspective it’s the best place for kids to be and most families want that as well. But that being said, we don’t want to remove some of those other options for families that have unique health needs that would keep them from being comfortable with their kids in school. So we’re just wanting to give this additional option for families who do want their kids back in school,” she noted.
“That is what the governor requested, and so I had a committee bill drafted to reflect that,” added Sinclair. “We’ll see where the House goes with it. We’re going to try to get rolling on that hopefully next week. She asked for it in a timely manner and so we’re going to try to get rolling on that next week.”
During her Jan. 12 Condition of the State address, Reynolds said the vast majority of Iowa schools have found a way to safely and responsibly reopen, all day, Monday through Friday.
“It’s past time that every district makes that happen. As one parent told me: ‘Options are good. But if some parents get the option to go 100% online, why don’t my kids get the option to be 100% in the classroom?’
“I agree,” the governor added, “so tonight I am asking the Legislature to immediately send a bill to my desk that gives parents the choice to send their child back to school full time. We can’t wait any longer. Our kids can’t wait any longer.”
— Murphy and Boshart contributed from the Gazette-Lee Des Moines Bureau. Nonpareil News Editor Mike Brownlee contributed to this report.