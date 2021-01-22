Reynolds, Senate Republicans introduce sweeping K-12 education proposals

“We do include some provisions that allows for staffing issues just because I think that’s important for the local districts to be able to respond to the declines in staffing, whether that’s bus drivers or classroom teachers,” said Sinclair.

“Whatever it is, we need to make (sure) that they can respond to that because, if don’t have adults in the room to teach them, there’s no sense in having them there,” she added. “The waiver stays in place. If the districts do have an outbreak, there still is a waiver process to move online so that we can mitigate spread.”

The state would consider the positivity rate in the county where the school district is located, the number of teachers quarantined and the supply of substitute teachers and bus drivers in deciding whether to approve the waiver, the bill states.

Sinclair said the legislation takes under consideration recent federal Centers for Disease Control study data indicating that schoolchildren are not COVID-19 “super-spreaders” and have not been identified as the reason for school outbreaks.