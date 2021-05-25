Reynolds signs $100M bill to expand broadband

Reynolds called for $150 million a year for three years, so Duncan expects supporters of the broadband build-out to be back at the Legislature next year encouraging lawmakers to continue their investment.

“We’ll need to devote another significant amount of money next year to keep this thing going because we're not done yet,” Duncan said.

He anticipates there will be widespread interests in grants as internet providers respond to the demand for better service that skyrocketed over the past year as many Iowans were working and going to school from home.

Unfortunately, Duncan said, the build-out is being slowed by supply-chain disruptions that have hit many industries.

“There’s a worker shortage, there’s a supply shortage of chips, of fiber optics, and a lot of the devices and electronics that are needed to expand broadband,” he said.

There is no shortage of interest in building out the infrastructure, so Duncan expects the state to get more grant proposals than $100 million will cover. In the neediest broadband areas, the grants will cover 75 percent of the project. The private investment requirement increases in areas where service is better.