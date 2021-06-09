 Skip to main content
Reynolds signs critical race theory ban into law
Reynolds signs critical race theory ban into law

20200307_new_reynoldstownhall_6

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, at podium alongside Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, fields questions about the Invest in Iowa Act inside the Polina & Bob Schlott Performing Arts Center at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center on Friday, March 6, 2020.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer

DES MOINES — Iowa public colleges, school districts and government entities are prohibited from teaching so-called divisive concepts — including that moral character is determined by one’s race or sex, or that the United States and Iowa are fundamentally or systematically racist — under legislation signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The legislation itself was a divisive concept: in large part, Republicans supported and Democrats opposed the proposal.

“Critical Race Theory is about labels and stereotypes, not education. It teaches kids that we should judge others based on race, gender or sexual identity, rather than the content of someone’s character,” Reynolds, a Republican, said in a statement. “I am proud to have worked with the legislature to promote learning, not discriminatory indoctrination.”

Democrats argued the legislation, House File 802 stifles schools’ control over their curriculum and threatens to squelch the teaching of and discussions over uncomfortable issues like racism.

“We can’t educate ourselves if we stifle ourselves … if we stifle our teachers,” Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad, D-Des Moines, said during legislative debate in March.

Reynolds also on Tuesday signed into law, without any line-item vetoes:

• The justice systems budget bill, House File 861, which includes an additional $21 million for the state’s prison system, including $3 million for salaries at Anamosa. Two state workers were killed earlier this year during an attack by inmates at the Anamosa facility.

“They’ve got unfilled positions so it will help them get to where they need to be to make sure that we’re adequately staffed,” Reynolds said Tuesday during a radio interview.

• The judicial branch budget, House File 864.

• The public education budget, House File 868.

• The state transportation budget, Senate File 592.

• The economic and workforce development budgets, House File 871.

House File 384, which allows alcohol sales to start at 6 a.m. on Sundays instead of 8 a.m.

House File 522, a bill allowing anaerobic digesters, rather than open-air manure pits, at animal feeding operations. Anaerobic digesters, which have been used at wastewater treatment plants for decades, can convert manure and food waste into methane, which then can be changed into electricity and heat. The leftover digestate, which doesn't smell like manure, can be applied to farm fields.

Parachutist lands in the middle of a soccer match in Poland

