Reynolds signs one K-12 priority, makes pitch for another

"There are not the votes in the House to pass that bill. There are not the votes in House Republican caucus, at least now. Not even close," Siegrist said during the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce's Legislative Coffee Zoom event on Friday. "There is a lot of opposition to that language, because of what it would mean long-term for a system of vouchers in the state of Iowa."

Reynolds highlighted various K-12 education programs that have been created and investments that have been made during her tenure before making a direct pitch to the legislative proposal she calls her “Students First Act.”

Reynolds and supporters -- predominantly fellow Republicans -- say the legislation would provide more educational options for Iowa students and families, particularly in schools that are underperforming, according to metrics in a federal education program.

Critics of the proposal -- chiefly Democrats -- and many public education advocates have expressed concern that it would weaken the state’s public school system by creating more competition for state funding.