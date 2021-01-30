Reynolds signs one K-12 priority, makes pitch for another

DES MOINES — The ink was not yet dry on Gov. Kim Reynolds’ first K-12 education priority when she was already on to her next.
Reynolds on Friday signed into law a requirement that K-12 schools offer to all students the option of 100% in-person learning, even if districts are not operating completely in-person during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During a bill-signing ceremony Friday at the Iowa Capitol, Reynolds spoke about that bill but also pivoted to making a push for her other major K-12 education priority this year: a sweeping proposal that creates taxpayer-funded private tuition assistance for students in struggling schools, expands the state’s public charter school program and eliminates diversity programs that do not allow students to open enroll out of the district to another public school.
“This is just the beginning,” Reynolds said while signing the required 100% in-person learning option, which goes into effect Feb. 15. “The pandemic has put a spotlight on K-12 education across the nation, and while I believe with all my heart that Iowa has the best education system in the country, we’re not perfect. We can do better, and we should.”
The Republican-controlled Iowa Senate passed Reynolds’ proposal this week. But the bill faces hurdles, including among Republicans, in the House.
Rep. Brent Siegrist, R-Council Bluffs, said he doesn’t see the bill making its way through the chamber in its current form. Siegrist is an assistant majority leader and former House Speaker.
“There are not the votes in the House to pass that bill. There are not the votes in House Republican caucus, at least now. Not even close,” Siegrist said during the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce’s Legislative Coffee Zoom event on Friday. “There is a lot of opposition to that language, because of what it would mean long-term for a system of vouchers in the state of Iowa.”
Reynolds highlighted various K-12 education programs that have been created and investments that have been made during her tenure before making a direct pitch to the legislative proposal she calls her “Students First Act.”
Reynolds and supporters — predominantly fellow Republicans — say the legislation would provide more educational options for Iowa students and families, particularly in schools that are underperforming, according to metrics in a federal education program.
Critics of the proposal — chiefly Democrats — and many public education advocates have expressed concern that it would weaken the state’s public school system by creating more competition for state funding.
“I have no desire to defund our schools or prevent their progress. But I will not turn a blind eye to opportunities for improvement where it’s necessary. A strong public school system is imperative, and my education reform bill has the potential to raise the quality of all schools,” Reynolds said Friday. “Every child deserves a quality education, regardless of income and no matter their zip code. And when a school is failing a child, parents should have the ability to change the course of their child’s education for the better. We will always look to create opportunities for every single Iowan, including our youngest.”
Sen. Tom Shipley, R-Corning, who’s 11th District includes an eastern portion of Council Bluffs and the remainder of Pottawattamie County, was among the “no” votes on the bill.
Both Shipley and Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs, who voted for the measure, said the voucher program is limited to a small percentage of struggling school buildings — a little more than 30 in all — with none of them in the local region.
“I did vote against it for a variety of reasons,” Shipley said during the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce’s Legislative Coffee Zoom event on Friday.
During the event, Dawson said he expects the bill to be a long, drawn out process this legislative session, similar to the 2018 tax bill.
That seems likely, Siegrist said.
“The fear is, of course, from (people in) education, and I think a well-founded fear, is this will lead to a full-blown voucher program. I’m opposed to that. I’m opposed to the voucher language in the bill, I’m opposed to the charter school language in the bill,” Siegrist said. “I don’t think that’s the right way for us to go right now.”
Siegrist said the state has both a “very strong” public school system and private school system.
“I think they coexist fairly well,” he said.
During the Chamber event, Rep. Charlie McConkey, D-Council Bluffs, again voiced his opposition. He’d told the Nonpareil last week that he doesn’t support taking away public funds from public schools.
“I hope that bill doesn’t have legs,” he said.
Watch the Zoom event at bit.ly/2L4f952.
Houser Speaker Pat Grassley said the bill will be considered, but not immediately.
“During a pandemic when our schools and teachers have been forced to do even more with less, we should be investing more resources in our public schools than ever before. From ever-increasing class sizes to rural consolidation, it’s clear that we need to invest in the kids in our public schools, not take money away for vouchers,” Iowa Democratic Party chairman Ross Wilburn said in a statement. “Every child in Iowa should have the opportunity to go to a top-notch public school with all the tools they need to be successful. Iowa Democrats will continue to fight for world-class public schools for every child, no matter their zip code.”
— Murphy with the Lee Des Moines Bureau contributed from Des Moines.