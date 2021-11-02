Reynolds vows to fight vaccine requirements for businesses

“We’re going to do everything we can to push back” on what she viewed as federal interference of Iowans’ freedoms and abilities to make health care decisions, the Republican governor said on a WHO-AM 1040 talk show hosted by former GOP state legislator Jeff Angelo.

“I’m not anti-vaccine. I got the vaccine. I think that’s the best defense for COVID-19, but I do not believe in mandates. It’s an overreach. It’s unconstitutional,” she said.

Reynolds said she expects to be able to phase out the last remaining provisions of her March 2020 COVID-19 emergency public health disaster proclamation if the positive cases and hospitalizations continued their current downward arc, noting the regulatory provisions still in effect are “very minimal.” She also indicated she expects on Wednesday to announce the recommendations from her child care task force on how to distribute a sizable share of the nearly $500 million in child care and development block grants the state has received as part of the federal government’s COVID-19 relief and recovery efforts.

According to an update from the Legislative Services Agency, all totaled Iowa has received $9.319 billion in federal assistance with $7.037 billion awarded directly to state agencies that have expended more than $4.4 billion, with nearly $3 billion yet to be allocated over a period of fiscal years. Almost $3 billion, or about two-thirds of the expended federal aid, has been paid in unemployment benefits to Iowans who were temporarily or permanently idled by the pandemic that hit the state in March 2020.