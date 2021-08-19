Reynolds vows to ‘hold strong’ against school mask mandates

“I think it’s incredible that he’s coming after me when we led the country in getting kids back in school, doing it safely and responsibly,” Reynolds told reporters Thursday. “We’ve done that basically from the beginning where he just basically paid lip service to children all across this country while kowtowing to the teachers’ union. And it is such a disservice and it is unconscionable what they are doing to those kids. And so we’re going to do what we’ve done and that is keep our kids in school. It went through the Legislature. We had elected officials representing Iowans all across this state that voted on that bill and I signed it into law. We’re doing what we need to do.”