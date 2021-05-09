Senate GOP touts ’pathway’ to adjournment; tax compromise key to ending overtime session

But the Senate plan is the only one that eliminates county levies for mental health and has the state take over funding responsibilities; eliminates the commercial and industrial property tax “backfill” aid for local governments; makes changes to the school foundation aid formula; and covers a host of topics dealing with a sales tax exemption for food banks, downtown loan guarantees, beginning farmer tax credit changes, capital gains changes, repeal the public education and recreation tax levy, an elderly property tax credit, transit district hotel/motel tax, extending four income tax checkoffs through 2024, assisting manufacturers with qualified modernization investments, and other provisions.

“The stalemate on adjournment will be broken if Republicans reach an agreement on tax cuts,” Jochum said. “Until the tax issue is resolved, a budget cannot be finalized. They have some compromising to do.

Jochum said she believes the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency needs to formulate fiscal notes on each GOP proposal for legislators to make informed decisions.

“Our revenue numbers are artificially inflated due to the massive amount of federal cash that is flowing to Iowa (and all states) at this time. We need to let the dust settle to determine where we stand financially and that will not be known for at least another year,” the Dubuque Democrat added. “The House proposal seems to be doable, but we need to see the short-term and long-term fiscal impact to ensure the state can adequately fund essential services and prepare for future pandemics and epidemics. We know it is a matter of ‘when,’ not ‘if.’”