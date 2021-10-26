Senate hopeful Franken offering ‘inventiveness’

CEDAR RAPIDS — Retired Admiral Michael Franken thinks Iowans are looking for a U.S. senator with a sense of “inventiveness” to turn progressive goals into policies that span myriad issues facing the nation, including the political divide that makes taking action seemingly impossible.

One of five candidates for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate — the winner of which is expected to face Sen. Chuck Grassley in 2022 — Franken believes it’s necessary for the nominee and a future senator to see beyond the rhetoric to find ways to capitalize on the available possibilities.

Using the infrastructure bill as an example, Franken sees a need to think differently about Iowa’s resources. It presents an opportunity to upgrade commercial barge traffic on the Mississippi and Missouri rivers, Franken said. Ethanol could be used, as it is in Brazil, to help fuel turbines producing electricity to increase Iowa’s resilience and sustainability.

“This isn’t high science. This isn’t fusion technology,” he said during an interview last weekend before the Linn County Democratic Hall of Fame celebration. Using available technology, Iowa could further improve its renewable energy portfolio while reducing its carbon footprint, he said.