Senate wants Department of Public Safety cold case unit

Jeff Taylor said a similar unit existed for three years up until a decade ago. Some cold cases as far back as 40 years were solved. “I believe it’s important that criminals be brought to justice — criminals that have not been apprehended who have not been tried — but in addition to that we bring hope and closure as much as possible to families, if not to the victims themselves,” he said.

The bill now goes to the Iowa House for consideration before it would make it to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ desk.

“I think this is something that the people of Iowa deserve, and I wholeheartedly support this legislation,” said Kinney.

In other action, senators voted 46-0 to send Reynolds legislation that would regulate low-speed electric bikes similar to regular bicycles on streets, highways, bike lanes, multi-use paths and other places of operation. House File 493 would impose a 20 mph speed limit for low-speed electric bikes where a limit is not posted.