Siegrist: House rank will give city, county a ‘seat at the table’

State Rep. Brent Siegrist, R-Council Bluffs, who was elected Nov. 3 to represent District 16 in the Iowa Legislature as Rep. Mary Ann Hanusa steps down, has been elected an assistant majority leader of the Iowa House by his Republican colleagues, according to a press release from the Iowa House Republicans.
He, along with six or seven other House Republicans, will hold that title during the Legislature’s 2021 session, which begins on Jan. 11.
“Rep. Siegrist is an experienced leader who will bring a wealth of knowledge and help House Republicans accomplish our priorities,” said House Speaker Pat Grassley (R-New Hartford). “I know he will be an asset to our caucus as we head into the legislative session.”
“It’s an honor to be selected by the caucus to take on this role,” Siegrist said. “I look forward to getting to work for my constituents and the people of Iowa once we gavel in this coming January.”
While assistant majority leader is not one of the top few ranks in the House, it’s high enough to have some influence, Siegrist said.
“The importance of it is, you’re at the table when the decisions are being made,” he said. “From my view, it’s great for Pottawattamie County and great for Council Bluffs.”
One of the assistant majority leaders’ responsibilities is to listen to what other members of the caucus are saying and bring that input back to the leaders, Siegrist said.
Grassley and House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl, R-Missouri Valley, became leaders in the House last year, and Siegrist feels like he knows them pretty well, he said.
“I think Grassley and Windschitl both are good leaders,” he said.
Siegrist thinks it will be a good session for Republicans.
“The Republicans had a resounding victory in November, so they feel that the people have given them a mandate,” he said. “The main issue is to be rebounding from the pandemic.”
While Iowa is in better shape than most states after dealing with the pandemic for nine months, legislators will need to be cautious, Siegrist said.
“We’re in solid financial shape, but you have to be careful about the budget, because you still don’t know what’s going to happen in the next eight months,” he said.
Siegrist will also serve as the vice chair of the House Local Government Committee, the GOP announced early this month.
He was first elected to the Legislature in 1984 and served nine terms before stepping down in 2002 to run for Congress. His campaign was cut short when he was defeated in the Republican primary. During his time in the Legislature, he served three years as House majority leader and two as House speaker.