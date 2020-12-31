Siegrist: House rank will give city, county a ‘seat at the table’

State Rep. Brent Siegrist, R-Council Bluffs, who was elected Nov. 3 to represent District 16 in the Iowa Legislature as Rep. Mary Ann Hanusa steps down, has been elected an assistant majority leader of the Iowa House by his Republican colleagues, according to a press release from the Iowa House Republicans.

He, along with six or seven other House Republicans, will hold that title during the Legislature’s 2021 session, which begins on Jan. 11.

“Rep. Siegrist is an experienced leader who will bring a wealth of knowledge and help House Republicans accomplish our priorities,” said House Speaker Pat Grassley (R-New Hartford). “I know he will be an asset to our caucus as we head into the legislative session.”

“It’s an honor to be selected by the caucus to take on this role,” Siegrist said. “I look forward to getting to work for my constituents and the people of Iowa once we gavel in this coming January.”

While assistant majority leader is not one of the top few ranks in the House, it’s high enough to have some influence, Siegrist said.

“The importance of it is, you’re at the table when the decisions are being made,” he said. “From my view, it’s great for Pottawattamie County and great for Council Bluffs.”