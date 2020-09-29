Son says Branstad ‘definitely in campaign mode’ -- Son says Branstad ‘definitely in campaign mode’

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former Gov. Terry Branstad will return to Iowa on Saturday — just in time for the start of early voting and to spend the next four weeks on the campaign trail.

“He’s very, very excited to get back,” Eric Branstad, senior adviser to President Donald Trump’s Iowa campaign, said about his father. “He wants to be everywhere doing everything to support certainly our local legislative candidates, our congressional candidates, Sen. (Joni) Ernst and certainly the president.

“So he’s going to be really all over the state of Iowa and beyond,” Branstad said about his father, who recently announced his resignation as ambassador to China after three years there.

Twenty-nine days of early voting — in-person where available and by mail-in ballots — begins Saturday. The younger Branstad plans to put his father to work as soon as he gets back to Iowa. He’s working with his father’s former aides to fill out his schedule.

He thinks the elder Branstad, 73, will be an asset because he’s always been successful — undefeated in 14 primary and general election contests.