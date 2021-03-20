State finances remain steady despite pandemic

“Today’s forecast shows that Iowa’s economy is strong, and we can make it even stronger by ensuring that our historic 2018 tax cuts are fully implemented, giving Iowans certainty that they’ll see more in their paychecks,” Reynolds’ statement said. “We can easily do that by removing the unnecessary triggers, which are no longer needed and only stand in the way of our future growth.”

The Senate this past week approved — on a bipartisan, unanimous vote — legislation that would eliminate the triggers and enact the tax cuts; the bill is now in the House, where leadership has taken a more cautious approach to the proposal.

“Thanks to a decade of responsible budgeting by Iowa House Republicans, Iowa’s financial position continues to look strong and our budget has shown great resilience even in the face of a global pandemic,” Rep. Gary Mohr, R-Bettendorf and chairman of the House budget committee, said in a statement. “Responsible, conservative budgeting is what got us here. We will continue with that approach as we address the state’s budget for Fiscal Year 2022.”

The panel also projected an $8.7 billion state budget for the ensuing fiscal year, which starts July 1, 2022. That would be a 4.5% increase over the previous fiscal year, if the panel’s projection is accurate.