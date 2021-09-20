State highlights parents' mask claims in effort to end order

DES MOINES — The lawyer representing Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in a federal lawsuit over mandatory mask use in schools has asked the judge to allow a temporary order that has allowed schools to implement mask mandates to expire next week, citing testimonials from mothers of school-age children who make unproven assertions that masks can harm children.

In documents made public Monday, the state provided testimonials from three women who said their children have medical issues that makes mask wearing difficult for them. That included an Ankeny mother who said her son has asthma and when he wears a mask he “does not receive an adequate amount of clean oxygen and is constantly breathing in germs," a claim not supported by science.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend mask wearing in schools as the delta coronavirus variant is spreading rapidly in much of the country. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America said those with asthma should wear masks.

The Ankeny woman also said her son is immune deficient but she believe it is in his best interest to attend school without wearing a mask as he washes his hands and takes other normal health precautions. This also would be contrary to common medical advice.