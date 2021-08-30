State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

If the investigations determine that the state mask bans have discriminated against students with disabilities, it could lead to sanctions including a loss of federal education funding.

The department said it has not opened investigations in other states where mask bans have been overturned by courts or are not being enforced, including in Florida, Texas, Arkansas and Arizona. But the agency said it is “closely monitoring” those states and is prepared to take action if necessary.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, on Monday issued a statement accusing Democratic President Joe Biden of picking a political fight in an attempt to distract from federal issues.

“As I’ve said all along, I believe and trust in Iowans to make the best health decisions for themselves and their families. Iowa’s democratically elected legislature endorsed that view as well when they passed a law to support a parent’s right to decide what’s best for their own children,” Reynolds said in the statement. “In Iowa, we will continue to support individual liberty over government mandates.”

Iowa Senate Democrats also issued a statement on Monday.