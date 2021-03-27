Taxes, charter schools and broadband in focus at legislative coffee

The Iowa Senate’s tax bill, the House charter school bill and expanding the state’s broadband infrastructure dominated the conversation during a virtual Legislative Coffee Friday.
Drew Kamp, president and CEO of the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, acted as facilitator and asked questions of interest to chamber members and those entered in the chat box during the videoconference.
Under the Senate tax bill, the state would gradually take over funding mental health services currently paid for by counties, and the mental health levy counties use to pay for the services would be phased out, said Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs, chairman of the Senate Ways and Means Committee.
“This has been near and dear to our hearts,” he said. “We’ve had this widespread disparity across the state of Iowa.”
Currently, mental health programs are funded by a mental health levy charged by counties and organized by region.
Dawson said this year is the time to make the change, since the state has surplus funds and some coronavirus relief money. In addition, the Revenue Estimating Committee met recently and increased its forecast by about $50 million.
“When I was appointed chairman of Ways and Means, I just didn’t want to wait any longer on mental health funding,” Dawson said. “The current system is not sustainable now.”
Under the plan, the state would provide $60 million for mental health services the first year and up to $120 million the second year, Dawson said. Money would be allocated to regions according to the number of people.
“Everybody’s going to be treated equally, and we’re actually going to grow,” he said.
The shift in mental health funding would give counties an opportunity to reduce property taxes, Dawson said.
“We’ve got some good things in the words on the property tax relief in mental health,” said Sen. Tom Shipley, R-Corning.
At the same time, the state would phase out the backfill payments to cities and counties implemented when the Legislature cut commercial and industrial taxes by 10% in 2013. The loss of revenue to local governments would only be about 1% of their budgets, Dawson said. The state anticipates spending about $110 million per year on mental health services, and the total backfill to cities and counties was only $80 million a year.
Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh, who entered the conversation via chat box, said that didn’t factor in inflation. He said the rollback funds are 3.7% of the Council Bluffs city budget.
School districts would be “held harmless,” Dawson said.
Don Kohler, vice president of marketing, enrollment services and information technology at Iowa Western Community College, asked, via chat box, if community colleges would be held harmless.
“(Eliminating) the rollback would have a significant budget impact to community colleges,” he said.
The bill would also eliminate the Public Education and Recreation Levy. Dawson said the PERL is a “legacy” levy that is no longer needed, and only a few more than 20 school districts in the state use it.
“Since then, we did the physical plant and equipment levy and the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education tax,” he said. “No one in Pottawattamie County uses the PERL.”
In retrospect, the Legislature should have included elimination of the PERL in the bill that extended the SAVE tax, Dawson said.
“You can use it for the exact same purposes,” he said.
“Community college levies have been frozen since 1966,” Kohler interjected.
The House passed a bill early Thursday that would allow charter schools to be formed outside the direction of voter-elected school boards. The measure was part of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ “wide-ranging” education bill, said Assistant House Majority Leader Brent Siegrist, R-Council Bluffs, but has changed significantly since the bill was introduced.
“There were numerous amendments,” he said.
According to the amended version, all members of the governing board would have to be from Iowa, and half would have to be from the local community, Siegrist said. The school would be contracted for five years at a time. It would have to follow Iowa’s Open Meetings Law and post its budget publicly.
The founding organization would have to be a nonprofit entity, and the school would have to use certified teachers, he said. It would have to meet the same academic standards as the state’s private schools, Siegrist said after checking Iowa code.
“They have to do the same things as St. Albert or other private schools would do,” he said.
Siegrist predicted the law, if it passed the Senate, would spawn only two or three more charter schools in Iowa. The state currently has two.
“I don’t think it would have any effect in Council Bluffs, because we have a very robust public/private educational system,” he said.
On other K-12 education proposals, Siegrist said the so-called voucher bill was dead, but the Legislature would probably increase tax deductions allowed for teachers who buy school supplies.
Reynolds has proposed increasing funding for community colleges by $5.2 million, he said. The state’s community colleges have asked for $6.4 million. He thinks they “have a shot” at that, and he would support it. He said he would like aid to be increased enough that the colleges would not need to raise tuition again.
The legislators said they are optimistic about making progress on broadband infrastructure.
“We know this is a priority with all of us, and the governor made it clear in her proposal for $150 million,” Shipley said. “That’s a lot of money to be spending in one year.”
“Clearly, we’re going to do something on this,” agreed Siegrist, who sits on the Education Appropriations Subcommittee. He said he thinks Reynolds wants infrastructure throughout the state to deliver 100 megabytes per second on uploads and downloads. He thinks the amount of funding approved will be closer to $100 million.
“Probably getting 100 (mbps) to some of the remote areas would be prohibitively expensive,” he said. “When you get into remote areas, it won’t be as high a speed, but at least we’d be getting it there.”
The House is considering a bill to put a cap on how much physicians can be sued for in a medical malpractice lawsuit, Siegrist said. The state does not have a limit now, and there are strong feelings on both sides of the issue, he said.
“Currently, there are not the votes to pass it in the House,” he said, but conversations are ongoing.
This is the third year in a row a bill has been introduced in the Legislature on that issue, Dawson said.
“It’s something I wish we could get done,” he said.
According to Dawson, some specialists in Omaha won’t come to Council Bluffs to treat patients, because they don’t want to have to carry that much malpractice insurance.
“The Senate’s ready to act, if the House gives us something,” he said.
Commenting in the chat box, Steve Baumert, who will retire June 30 as president and CEO of Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, said Iowa’s lack of a cap puts hospitals at a competitive disadvantage in recruiting physicians.
“I think in the border areas, it’s a bigger issue than it is in Des Moines or wherever,” Siegrist said.
Kamp said chamber members are concerned about a bill passed in the House Ways and Means Committee that would change Tax Increment Financing.
“We’re obviously opposed to changing that,” he said. “There’s a litany of problems we have with that bill.”
“I stand in great solidarity with you on that,” said Rep. Jon Jacobson, R-Council Bluffs.
“Sounds like there are areas where there’s been issues with this, but it’s not everywhere,” Shipley said.
“I’d like to let the House work out their bill,” Dawson said. “We don’t have a bill like that in the Senate, at this point.”