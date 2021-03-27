Taxes, charter schools and broadband in focus at legislative coffee

The founding organization would have to be a nonprofit entity, and the school would have to use certified teachers, he said. It would have to meet the same academic standards as the state’s private schools, Siegrist said after checking Iowa code.

“They have to do the same things as St. Albert or other private schools would do,” he said.

Siegrist predicted the law, if it passed the Senate, would spawn only two or three more charter schools in Iowa. The state currently has two.

“I don’t think it would have any effect in Council Bluffs, because we have a very robust public/private educational system,” he said.

On other K-12 education proposals, Siegrist said the so-called voucher bill was dead, but the Legislature would probably increase tax deductions allowed for teachers who buy school supplies.

Reynolds has proposed increasing funding for community colleges by $5.2 million, he said. The state’s community colleges have asked for $6.4 million. He thinks they “have a shot” at that, and he would support it. He said he would like aid to be increased enough that the colleges would not need to raise tuition again.

The legislators said they are optimistic about making progress on broadband infrastructure.