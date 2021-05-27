The most impactful bills approved during the 2021 legislative session

What they said: “To say that this proposed legislation might be a bad idea is a monumental understatement.” — Rob Roane, a driving instructor from Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs

Status: Senate File 546 was signed into law on May 10.

CHARTER SCHOOLS

What the bill does: Expands Iowa’s public charter school program by allowing a charter school to be established without the approval of the local public school board, as currently required.

What they said: “(The bill) gives local public school boards a chance to be innovative in instructional delivery (and) creates a path for parents to have a hand in defining and creating the optimal public school learning environment for their child.” — Sen. Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton

Status: House File 813 was signed into law on May 19.

EARLY VOTING