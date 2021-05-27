The most impactful bills approved during the 2021 legislative session

DES MOINES — State lawmakers approved nearly 200 pieces of legislation during the recently concluded 2021 session of the Iowa Legislature.
Here are some of those bills that figure to have the most significant impacts on Iowans. All of these bills have been passed by the Iowa Legislature; some have been signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds, while others await her decision.
PERMIT-LESS CARRY
What the bill does: Eliminates the requirement that Iowans obtain a permit to acquire or carry firearms.
What they said: “Currently, whether we want to admit it or not, our system of permits is one of mistrust. That means you can exercise a fundamental right but you must prove yourself not guilty in advance.” — Rep. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig
Status: House File 756 was signed into law on April 2.
DRIVER’S EDUCATION
What the bill does: Eliminates the requirement that teenagers applying for a driver’s license accumulate practice driving hours with a licensed instructor. This essentially clears the way for parents to teach their children how to drive. Teenagers still must complete a final test with a certified instructor before obtaining a driver’s license.
What they said: “To say that this proposed legislation might be a bad idea is a monumental understatement.” — Rob Roane, a driving instructor from Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs
Status: Senate File 546 was signed into law on May 10.
CHARTER SCHOOLS
What the bill does: Expands Iowa’s public charter school program by allowing a charter school to be established without the approval of the local public school board, as currently required.
What they said: “(The bill) gives local public school boards a chance to be innovative in instructional delivery (and) creates a path for parents to have a hand in defining and creating the optimal public school learning environment for their child.” — Sen. Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton
Status: House File 813 was signed into law on May 19.
EARLY VOTING
What the bill does: A sweeping elections bill did many things, but the biggest change that Iowans will see in the next election will be a reduction in the amount of time for early voting. The bill reduced the state’s early voting period to 20 days and required that early ballots returned via mail be received by Election Day. Until two years ago, the early voting period was 40 days and a mailed ballot could be received within a week of the election if it included a postmark that showed it was mailed by Election Day.
What they said: “Iowa has clean, fair elections. This bill is based on lies and makes it harder for Iowans to vote. We should be making it easier for Iowans to vote,” — Rep. Sharon Steckman, D-Mason City
Status: Senate File 413 was signed into law on March 8.
INTERNET ACCESS
What the bill does: Expands broadband internet access by dedicating $100 million to a grant program designed to incentivize internet companies to extend the high-speed internet to underserved areas.
What they said: “(The bill) will transform our infrastructure into a powerful network, enabling fast, high-quality connectivity statewide and opening doors to new opportunities for communities large and small.” — Gov. Kim Reynolds
Status: House File 867 was signed into law on May 24.
HOUSING VOUCHERS
What the bill does: Allows landlords to reject low-income tenants who use the Section 8 voucher program, essentially ending local policies that, in an attempt to prevent discrimination, required landlords to accept the vouchers.
What they said: “(The bill is) a mean-spirited attack on low-income, people with disabilities, veterans and minorities.” — Marion Civil Rights Commission member Bret Nilles
Status: Senate File 252 was signed into law on April 30.
INCOME TAX CUTS
What the bill does: Eliminates guardrails that had been put in place to delay state income tax reductions until state revenue grows at a certain level. Essentially, the bill guarantees the income tax cuts will be enacted, regardless of state revenue growth, in 2023.
What they said: “Not only is this something big and something bold, this is something we can take back to our constituents and say we did something fair, something right, something good,” — Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs
Status: Senate File 619 has not yet been signed into law.