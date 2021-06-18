U.S. labor secretary, in Iowa, argues child care is infrastructure

DES MOINES — Child care should be considered infrastructure and belongs in the federal infrastructure funding package being crafted in Congress: that was the message U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and Rep. Cindy Axne conveyed during an event Friday at a child care center.
Walsh and Axne, who represents Council Bluffs and much of southwest Iowa in the 3rd Congressional District heard from central Iowa child care stakeholders during a roundtable discussion at Oakridge Neighborhood in Des Moines.
President Joe Biden proposed a $1.7 trillion infrastructure bill that included $200 billion for child care.
A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators developed a counter proposal that came in just shy of $1 trillion.
“We are fighting tooth and nail to keep (funding for child care programs) in the bill, because it should be in there,” Axne told the group. “We are actively engaged in making sure that this comes to fruition.”
Advocates say many low-income families cannot afford child care, and the cost is keeping many Americans out of the workforce as they find it more affordable to not work than to pay for expensive child care.
In Iowa, the average cost for one year of infant child care in a center is $10,743, according to the advocacy organization Child CareAware of America. That is nearly 18% of the state’s median income, according to federal census data, and more than the cost of tuition and fees for Iowa students who attend the state’s public universities.
Axne and Walsh told reporters at Friday’s event that some Republicans are opposed to including elements like child care — and others, like environmental and social programs — in an infrastructure funding bill.
“I think people are getting caught up in the infrastructure bill as infrastructure, roads and bridges. Infrastructure is investments in people, investments in schools, investments in not just construction, but in human beings. And that’s what this infrastructure bill is all about,” Walsh said.
Still, Walsh said, the Biden administration’s goal is for an infrastructure package that earns bipartisan support.
“We were just in a room with a bunch of kids. We don’t know if they’re Democrats or Republicans. It’s not about Democrats or Republicans. It’s about Americans. It’s about the American economy. It’s about the American workforce. It’s about the American children,” Walsh said. “This bill benefits Republicans, Democrats, conservatives, progressive doesn't matter who you are.”
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, a Republican, earlier this week told Iowa reporters on a conference call that she is hopeful for the infrastructure bill negotiated in the Senate.
“It is focused very much on what we consider infrastructure, so roads and bridges, waterways, broadband, and potential strengthening of the electric grid,” Ernst said. “I think there are discussions about that ongoing.”
State lawmakers in Iowa recently passed a package of legislation designed to make child care more affordable. Legislators doubled the income threshold for a child care tax credit and created a sliding scale for income eligibility for child care assistance, addressing the so-called child care cliff, where an increase in wages would cause workers to lose all assistance.
Those bills passed in the Iowa Legislature with bipartisan support.