Voting 101: What you need to know for Election Day

Voters seeking their assigned polling place can check at the Secretary of States’ website.

That office has provided each county with safety materials made possible by federal grants that include masks, gloves, about 1,500 gallons of hand sanitizer, social distancing markers and face shields. Mask wearing is encouraged but not required at polling places.

“We worked with them to prepare contingency plans to respond to different circumstances. The feedback that we’re getting is that they’re prepared,” said Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. “Voters are pretty understanding in Iowa. It’s not their first rodeo. We have high voter participation in this state and I think we’ll have all of the things done that we need to do to make sure that it’s successful.”

Many counties are consolidating polling locations on Election Day so voters are encouraged to check with their county auditor or visit the Secretary of State’s website for more information. Iowa will have 1,681 precincts, but about 1,200 polling places, Tuesday, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

Those who cannot vote Tuesday include felons (unless the person’s voting rights have been restored), a person judged to be mentally incompetent to vote by a court, or someone who can claim the right to vote in any other place.