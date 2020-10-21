Voting rights restoration creates 2,550 new voters in Iowa

Reynolds, a Republican and Branstad’s lieutenant governor from 2011 to 2017, broke from her predecessor and said she supports the automatic restoration of voting rights for felons who complete their sentences. But instead of issuing another executive order, she spent roughly a year and a half urging state lawmakers to begin the process of amending the state constitution. Reynolds said she preferred that method because it would be more permanent and not subject to the whims of ensuing governors.

Lawmakers in 2019 and 2020 began the lengthy process of amending the state constitution, but the process stalled when some — Senate Republicans, in particular — wanted to add requirements that felons pay all of their court fees and fines before being eligible.

After the Iowa Legislature failed to reach an agreement on the issue this year, Reynolds switched course, issuing her executive order on Aug. 5.