White House report: Public health officials must step up when state leaders don't

DES MOINES — The nation is in “a very dangerous place,” and all public health officials should reach out to the public directly if they feel state and local policies do not reflect the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest recommendations from the White House’s pandemic task force.
The latest report from the task force, dated November 29 and released Thursday by the Iowa public health department, also suggests anyone under 40 years old who gathered with anyone outside their household should assume they became infected with the virus during the Thanksgiving period.
“We are in a very dangerous place due to the current, extremely high COVID baseline and limited hospital capacity,” the report says. “A further post-Thanksgiving surge will compromise COVID patient care, as well as medical care overall.”
After a recent surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations that was exponentially higher than the summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in Iowa have trended down over the past two weeks.
However, the number of COVID-related deaths continues to climb on the heels of that hospitalization surge: 70 new deaths were reported by the state on Thursday, the highest 24-hour total of the pandemic.
The report notes cases may have reached a plateau in Iowa, but cautioned that nursing home cases continue to be “at very high levels, indicating virus spread is still broad,” and that any trends “should be cautiously interpreted this week given the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.”
The report also says, “If state and local policies do not reflect the seriousness of the current situation, all public health officials must alert the state population directly.”
The report makes a number of recommendations, some of which Gov. Kim Reynolds has implemented and others she has not. The report says:
• Anyone over 65 years of age or with significant health conditions should not enter any indoor public spaces where anyone is not wearing a face mask. Those individuals should have groceries and medications delivered.
• Anyone under 40 who for Thanksgiving gathered with someone from outside their immediate household is a danger and should isolate from anyone at increased risk for the disease and get tested immediately.
• Restaurants’ indoor capacity should be restricted to no more than 25% and bar hours should be limited. In Iowa, bars must close at 10 p.m, but there is no capacity restriction on restaurants, other than social distancing requirements.
• Masks should be worn by students and teachers in K-12 schools, and extracurricular activities should be paused. In Iowa, extracurricular activities have not been curtailed, and there is no state order that face masks must be worn in schools. Some districts have taken that step on their own.
The report notes Iowa has the sixth-highest rate of new COVID-19 cases in the country, and the state’s rate of new cases per population is nearly double the national average.
