Whitver wants tax cuts for all

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Whitver was less interested in such a specific tax break.

“We want broad-based tax reform,” he said.

Whitver acknowledged the discussion among Republicans of phasing out Iowa’s income tax.

“Right now there’s about eight states in the country that do not have an income tax. There’s another eight states that have said, ‘We want to get on the path to no income tax.’ And I would like Iowa to be included in one of those states that say ultimately the goal is to get to nothing,” Whitver said. “How you do that is difficult. It takes time. But that should be the goal, is to get rid of our income tax. And so that means we’re reducing taxes on everybody.”

Iowa’s state income tax collections produced nearly $4 billion — almost half of all state revenue — in the state budget year that ended in June of 2020, according to the state’s nonpartisan fiscal analysis agency. Eliminating such a significant portion of state revenue would almost certainly require some counter measure, perhaps to raise the state sales tax.

“It’s very difficult. I think only one state has ever had an income tax and then got rid of it. The rest of them just never had it,” Whitver said. “And so it takes time, usually you can’t do this in one or two years.”