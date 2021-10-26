Hogg more active on social media than fellow legislators

CEDAR RAPIDS — If he had known someone was keeping score, state Sen. Rob Hogg says he might have tried harder.

Still, the Cedar Rapids Democratic wasn’t surprised to learn that he’s the most active Iowa legislator on Twitter and Facebook, according to Quorum, a Washington-based public affairs software company that tracked the social media posting of lawmakers in 50 states since the beginning of the year.

Hogg, who was elected to the Iowa House in 2002 and the Senate in 2006, has posted to his Twitter and Facebook accounts 3,994 times between Jan. 1 and Aug. 25, Quorum said.

“That sounds about right,” Hogg said.

He finds social media a useful tool for communicating with not only his southeast Cedar Rapids constituents, but Iowans in general. Hogg doesn’t post as often about legislation as he does about the coronavirus pandemic, the destruction of existing prairie land near his Otis Road home for a rail car storage yard and, more recently, about the upcoming United Nations Climate Change conference beginning Thursday.

“Social media, I think, can be useful,” said Hogg, who is not seeking re-election in 2022. “The trick is for people not to get dragged down in it and forget about other things.”

