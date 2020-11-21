Iowa jobless rate drops to 3.6 percent in October

DES MOINES — Iowa’s unemployment rate dropped by more than a percentage point last month as the state continued its economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic caused Gov. Kim Reynolds to order non-essential businesses and services to shut down temporarily and many Iowans to work from home.

Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 3.6 percent in October, officials with Iowa Workforce Development said Friday.

That compared to the U.S. jobless rate of 6.9 percent last month.

“We have to balance fighting the COVID-19 pandemic with a targeted approach that protects lives while also keeping our economy open and our kids safely in the classroom,” Reynolds said in a statement.

“This good economic news is a reflection of Iowans’ resiliency, our ability to innovate and work together to protect each other.”

Iowa’s measure of idled workers stood at 4.7 percent in September after eight consecutive monthly drops in labor force participation. The state’s jobless rate was 2.8 percent one year ago.