Iowa nursing home is named one of the nation’s worst

The inspectors reported that the facility’s call-light equipment indicated residents of the home were routinely waiting 30 to 50 minutes – and sometimes two or three hours — for workers to respond to the call lights they used to summon help to their room.

According to the inspectors, two nurses at the home refused to give a resident her meal unless she got up out of bed, keeping her food tray at the nurse’s station instead. For dinner, the woman ate animal crackers her brother had brought to the facility, and other workers later reported the woman was “crying hard” in her room.

One of the nurses who withheld the dinner later told a colleague the woman had no right to a meal because of how big she was, the inspectors reported.

In an unrelated incident at the home, a worker told inspectors she overheard an aide say about a resident, “I ain’t going to do this f—ing s— all night,” then watched as the aide pulled the woman out of a room and drag her backwards across the floor into another room. The worker reported the aide then told the resident, “Sit down and shut the f— up.” The worker told inspectors she confronted the aide, telling her, “You’re lucky I need my job, as I’ve never wanted to hit someone so bad.”