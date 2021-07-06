Iowa pumping the brakes on rising traffic deaths

DES MOINES — State traffic enforcement officials are pitching a highway safety message with an urgency like Iowans’ lives depend on it.

So far this year, there have been 144 people die in traffic crashes on Iowa roadways heading into three of the deadliest months historically during the peak summertime travel period.

A coalition of enforcement, transportation and safety groups are making a concerted effort in the second half of 2021 to make this the first year in nearly a century that deaths due to motor vehicle crashes stay below 300. The last time that happened was in 1925 when Iowa recorded 261 traffic fatalities.

“We hope people can understand that this is probably the most dangerous thing that you do any single day is getting behind the wheel of a vehicle,” said Bob Conrad, a senior Iowa State Patrol trooper based out of the agency’s District 11 office in Cedar Rapids. He said stepped-up efforts to persuade vehicle operators to slow down, wear seat belts, drive defensively and stay sober and undistracted only work if there is buy-in from the motoring public.