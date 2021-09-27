Judge won't block Creighton University's vaccine mandate

OMAHA — A judge has refused to block Creighton University’s requirement that all students get vaccinated against COVID-19 despite the objections of a handful of students who said getting the shots would violate their religious beliefs against abortion.

Douglas County District Judge Marlon Polk said last week that he wouldn’t issue a temporary order blocking the vaccine mandate, and he doesn’t believe the students will ultimately prevail with their challenge to the rule because they had signed a form promising to get vaccinated as soon as a vaccine was fully approved by regulators.

The students’ attorney didn’t immediately respond to questions on Monday, so it wasn’t immediately clear if they will continue to press the lawsuit.

The private university in Omaha is affiliated with the Jesuit order of the Catholic Church. It mandated that all students get vaccinated in August, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to a vaccine made by Pfizer. The university does allow medical exemptions to its vaccine requirements, but not religious ones.