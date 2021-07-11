Kansas farmer invents robots to reduce pesticide use

CHENEY, Kan. (AP) — For years, Kansas farmer Clint Brauer has struggled with keeping weeds out of his row crops. Along with keeping living roots in the ground, organic practices and no-till methods, he tried crimping — but the pigweeds just grew taller.

Three years ago, Brauer, an ex-California-based executive who farms in Haven and Cheney, decided to implement a wild plan, using robots to behead weeds.

“I realized there was no great way to get the weeds out at scale without chemicals,” Brauer said. “I needed to invent one.”

He started Greenfield Robotics.

Before chemicals replaced them, workers pulled weeds from the farm. Greenfield Robotics puts the “workers” back in the field with a new kind of worker — a mechanized one, The Hutchinson News reports.

“We want to control weeds with labor and make it robot labor,” Brauer said. “Robotics is our way of putting (mechanized) labor back into the farm.”

The challenge for Brauer was he felt regenerative farming did not work for large fields without the heavy use of agrichemicals.

“I came up with the idea for it (a robot) and tested it manually,” Brauer said. “No one knew if it would work. It has to fit between rows.”