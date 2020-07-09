Man found dead after Nishnabotna River rescue

A 53-year-old man was found unresponsive after five hours of leisurely floating on the East Nishnabotna River Thursday around 1 a.m.

Search efforts took nearly two hours to locate the deceased man, and the 44-year-old woman who had been floating with him since Wednesday at 8 p.m., according to the Page County Sheriff's Department.

"She said that a male she had been floating on the river with since after 8 p.m. was now unresponsive," the release stated.

After the call was made to local dispatchers, it was determined the couple were on the river between the bridges on 110th Street and D Avenue north of Essex.

Upon arrival at 3 a.m., the man was pronounced dead.

Multiple agencies assisted in the search and recovery efforts.

The incident remains under investigation. Pending notification of relatives, the name of the man is being withheld by authorities, according to the release.

