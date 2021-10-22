Medicaid denials reversed ‘891%’ following privatization: state auditor

“I’m proud of the work Iowa’s Medicaid team is doing and I am excited for the positive changes as Director Matney builds out Iowa’s Medicaid team to ensure strong managed care oversight, as well as innovative improvements to the program.

OTHER FINDINGS

Throughout the analysis of these appeals outcomes, Sand said his office discovered a number of instances in which a member’s appeal was misclassified by the managed-care organization as a grievance — meaning the decision was not able to go through the State Fair Hearing process.

“Our review raised concerns that issues that should be treated as appeals are regularly, if not systematically, misclassified as grievances or first level reviews,” the report states. “This means that the member never reaches an independent judge that can review the issue and determine the legal and appropriate resolution.”

But Sand said the report did not measure the size of the misclassification problem, “so we can’t tell you if that happens rarely or if that happens frequently.”

Sand pointed to possible issues within the managed-care organizations’ administrative processes as a potential reason for this trend in appeals outcomes reported by his office. The report, however, did not draw any specific conclusions.

“The cause of that issue, whether it’s expertise or poor training or whatever, doesn’t really change the bottom line,” Sand said.