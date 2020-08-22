Meeting to focus on Missouri River flood risk management

The public is invited to an upcoming stakeholder meeting that will help identify and prioritize problem areas along the Missouri River.

The Aug. 26 meeting is part of a larger multi-state effort to address flooding in the lower Missouri River basin, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

The gathering will be held both in Nebraska City, Nebraska, and online by the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources. Iowans are invited to attend, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, noting virtual meetings in Iowa were held in late July.

The meeting in Nebraska will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 26 at the Lied Lodge and Conference Center, 2700 Sylvan Road. The online version of the meeting will be available via a WebEx meeting or by phone at 408-418-9388. Questions regarding the Nebraska meeting should be directed to Shuhai Zheng, Nebraska DNR, at 402-471-3936 or shuhai.zheng@nebraska.gov.

The Iowa DNR said the effort is in response to near-historic levels in the Missouri River in 2019. The unprecedented amount of runoff resulted in the lower Missouri River staying above flood stage at multiple locations for nearly nine months, causing billions of dollars of damage to homes, businesses, agricultural production, levees and natural resources across five states, including Iowa.