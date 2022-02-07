 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Northwestern Iowa woman shot last week has died; man charged

  • 0
Emergency lights, police, file photo

MILFORD (AP) — Authorities say a woman who was shot last week in the parking lot of a northwestern Iowa medical staffing office has died, and a man arrested shortly after the shooting now faces a murder charge.

Shelby Wiozeschke, 25, died Sunday at a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, hospital where she was flown after being shot twice Thursday morning, the Sioux City Journal reported.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford, where Wiozeschke worked, police said. Wiozeschke — the mother of two boys, ages 5 and 3 — managed to called 911 and identified Christian Goyne-Yarns, 25, of Spirit Lake, as the person who shot her, police said.

Goyne-Yarns was arrested about 90 minutes after the shooting on suspicion of attempted murder. After Wiozeschke's death, prosecutors amended the charge to first-degree murder. He's being held in the Dickinson County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Police said Goyne-Yarns has been questioned by police, but did not make any statements that would suggest a motive for the shooting.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Ramen eating competition takes place in Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert