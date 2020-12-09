Outdoor News: 2021 hunting, fishing licenses on sale Dec. 15; Deer hunters reminded to brush up on safe firearm handling, safety skills and more

2021 Iowa hunting, fishing licenses on sale Dec. 15
Iowans can buy 2021 resident hunting, fishing and other licenses on Dec. 15. Licenses purchased for 2020 expire on Jan. 10, 2021.
The menu of license options includes the popular Outdoor Combo annual resident hunting/fishing/habitat combo license for $55; the Angler’s Special three-year fishing license for $62; and the Hunter’s Special three-year hunting license with habitat included for $101.
Also available is the Bonus Line option for $14 letting resident and nonresident anglers to fish with one more line in addition to the two lines allowed with the regular fishing license.
Upgrade your paper license to a durable hard card with custom art from Iowa artists for only $5.
Download the GoOutdoorsIowa mobile app for iPhone and Android devices to buy and access your license information, no matter where you are. Sync your hunting and fishing licenses on the app to show in the field. You may download multiple customer licenses to offer one secure digital license document location for families, groups, and more.
Licenses are available at 700 locations across the state, and on the DNR website at iowadnr.gov/GoOutdoorsIowa.
Hunting and fishing are often enjoyed with family and friends. A fishing or hunting license makes a great stocking stuffer.
Deer hunters reminded to brush up on safe firearm handling, safety skills
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources responded to six incidents related to shotgun deer hunting over the weekend – five related to property damage and one minor injury.
“The incidents all had a common theme of hunters not following safety protocol,” said Megan Wisecup, hunter education administrator for the Iowa DNR.
Wisecup said following safety protocol can reduce the risk of injury and property damage. She said hunters should keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction, properly identifying the target and what’s behind it, by not shooting at a running deer, and by making sure of the backstop and not shooting over the horizon and out of sight.
“Safety should be part of every hunting plan and discussed with the group before heading to the timber,” she said. “That includes discussion on the layout of the property, where everyone will be at all times during the hunt, where the roads and property boundary are and areas where they should not take a shot to avoid damaging private property.”
Iowa’s first shotgun season ends todayDec. 9. Second shotgun season is Dec. 12-20. An estimated 120,000 hunters are expected to participate in one of the two seasons.
Missouri and Big Sioux River paddlefish license go on sale Dec. 15
Iowa anglers can buy the Missouri and Big Sioux River paddlefish license and tags starting Dec. 15 through Jan. 7.
Buy your special paddlefish license and tags on the Iowa DNR online licenses sales website at gooutdoorsiowa.com. A resident license sells for $25.50. You must also have a valid Iowa fishing license.
You can buy up to two tags — one from Dec. 15 to Dec. 31 and an additional tag from Jan. 1 to Jan. 7, or two tags if you didn’t buy one in December.
The license, harvest tag(s), and regulations will be mailed to purchasers in mid-January. Purchasers will be asked to complete an electronic survey to help the Iowa DNR evaluate the success of the paddlefish season. Please complete the survey whether you harvested a paddlefish or not. The Iowa DNR is always working to improve the paddlefish season for anglers; any input provided is considered and is greatly appreciated.
The Missouri and Big Sioux River paddlefish season opens Feb. 1 and runs through April 30.
For more information about Iowa’s special paddlefish season, visit the DNR website at iowadnr.gov/paddlefish.
Think about boating this holiday season
Avoid the crowds and the “item out of stock” message this holiday season and get something every boater can use — new U.S. Coast Guard-approved wearable lifejackets.
Lifejackets make an excellent gift because each person on board a vessel is required to have one, and kids age 12 and younger must wear one while the vessel is underway.
“Lifejackets don’t last forever and right now is an excellent time to replace them, well ahead of the boating season,” said Susan Stocker, boating law administrator and education coordinator. There are more than 205,000 registered boats in Iowa.
Lifejackets for children are based on weight and must be replaced as they grow. Children’s sizes range from up to 30 pounds, from 30 to 50 pounds and from 50 to 90 pounds.
Adult sizes are rated for those 90 pounds and over and sizes are based on the measurements around the broadest point of the chest, similar to other jackets. Women may benefit from gender-specific life jackets for a better fit.
