Outdoor News: 2021 hunting, fishing licenses on sale Dec. 15; Deer hunters reminded to brush up on safe firearm handling, safety skills and more

Deer hunters reminded to brush up on safe firearm handling, safety skills

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources responded to six incidents related to shotgun deer hunting over the weekend – five related to property damage and one minor injury.

“The incidents all had a common theme of hunters not following safety protocol,” said Megan Wisecup, hunter education administrator for the Iowa DNR.

Wisecup said following safety protocol can reduce the risk of injury and property damage. She said hunters should keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction, properly identifying the target and what’s behind it, by not shooting at a running deer, and by making sure of the backstop and not shooting over the horizon and out of sight.

“Safety should be part of every hunting plan and discussed with the group before heading to the timber,” she said. “That includes discussion on the layout of the property, where everyone will be at all times during the hunt, where the roads and property boundary are and areas where they should not take a shot to avoid damaging private property.”

Iowa’s first shotgun season ends todayDec. 9. Second shotgun season is Dec. 12-20. An estimated 120,000 hunters are expected to participate in one of the two seasons.