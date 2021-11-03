Rejected deal was company's 'last, best' offer

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There is nothing else to bargain,” Hartmann said. “We continue to believe this is a really great offer and because it does even push us into that place where we need to make sure we are competitive… This is the best we are going to do in terms of the wages, benefits, healthcare and retirement that we have to offer employees.”

Both the Milan and Davenport workers expressed dislike towards the CIPP incentive program, which was not changed in the newest agreement. But it was only a deal breaker for some.

Specifically, workers are unhappy with the frequency of payments, high taxation rates on the payments which are received as gifts, and relatively low pay rates, according to the workers.

“CIPP is the thing that has caused turmoil within this company,” the Milan worker said. “The company will never get rid of it because they manipulate to their advantage.”

Also, workers are hesitant about the estimated increased wages within the agreement that are tied to inflation through cost of living adjustments (COLA), which have the potential to change.

“Because we know when push comes to shove in the contract, what's black and white is what's gonna matter,” said the Davenport worker.