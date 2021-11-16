Slow growth adds to Iowa worker shortage

Right now, Murphy said, more people are leaving Iowa than coming into the state. That’s one reason the Business Council is focused on federal immigration reform.

“We really think that a key to success for all of us moving forward is to promote reasonable immigration reform and modernization efforts,” Murphy said. “We know and many of your rural communities have embraced legal immigration as a pathway forward for economic development.”

ABI, which has 1,500 member companies with locations in all 99 Iowa counties, is working to help employers reach out to immigrants and refugees from Afghanistan and elsewhere, Crain said.

To attract more people to Iowa and retain those here, Murphy and Crain urged the panel to address the needs for better broadband connectivity, child care resources and workforce housing.

The Business Council believe housing can be an economic catalyst for growth, Murphy said. “Looking at ways in which we can grow that population density — not just in the urban centers — is key to our long-term growth strategies.”

In its marketing to attract people to Iowa, Murphy said, the council focused on safe neighborhoods, strong schools and little or no commute times to get to work.