Two-vehicle crash claims the life of Clarinda woman

SHENANDOAH — A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Clarinda woman Friday morning.

The Iowa State Patrol reported a 1998 semi-truck driven by Spencer Lauman, 31, of Coin, was traveling north on Highway 59 when it collided with a 2018 Dodge Caravan driven by Chester Johnson, 70, of Clarinda, at the intersection of Highway 59 and Highway 2 around 7:44 a.m.

According to the report, Johnson was traveling west on Highway 2 approaching the intersection and failed to stop at the stop sign.

As Johnson’s vehicle entered the intersection, it was struck by the semi-truck and spun around, ejecting a passenger identified as Jeanette Carson, 46, of Clarinda, reports stated.

The semi-truck rolled over onto its right side and slid into the northwest ditch. Johnson’s vehicle came to rest in the northeast ditch.

Both drivers and a minor child who was a passenger in the Dodge Caravan were transported to the Shenandoah Medical Center for undisclosed injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.