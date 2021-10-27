UAW member struck, killed today walking to the picket line in Illinois

“You should see how fast people drive here,” said one Moline union worker.

On Oct. 19, for example, Moline Police said a semi-truck entered Gate 24 of the Moline plant driving “too fast” near a group of union workers on the picket line.

Union members were near the driveway when the truck entered the gate. A night shift officer in a squad car was at the intersection when the truck entered the plant and asked the driver to drive slower.

The officer dealt with the incident like any “any other observed traffic infraction,” Moline police said in an email to the Quad-City Times/Moline Dispatch-Argus at that time. No additional police were called to the scene.

Paul Iversen, labor expert at the University of Iowa Labor Center, said deaths on the picket lines are not common, but near misses or minor accidents, like the incident at Moline, are. Specifically, vehicles entering a plant with a picket line in front have been known to speed through the picket line without waiting for union members to completely clear the driveway.

“It doesn't sound like that was the case in this situation,” Iversen said. “But there are a number of situations where there have been near-misses where people have had to jump out of the way very quickly to avoid being hit.”