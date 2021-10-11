Union workers: Deere needs to show us 'we're part of this family'

For the 2020 fiscal year, Deere & Co. net income totaled $2.751 billion, according to the company. For 2021, income is projected to be $3.6 billion to $4 billion.

“We were not being recognized as the contributor to that,” another union worker said. “I'd like to see the record profits, quarter after quarter, show some of the same love in which they show the shareholders.”

Office workers receive better treatment and more acknowledgement and appreciation for their work, while production workers are treated as “second-class citizens,” they said. Any past appreciation, like parties or gifts for exceptional employees, have disappeared.

Retirement plans were also cut back for new employees, the employee said.

Those hired before 1997 have a full pension and health care plan when they retire. Those who joined the company after 1997 have a smaller pension and a 401K, but no health care. Under the contract voted down Sunday, those hired on or after Nov. 1 would only have a 401K.

"Right now they're trying to get us to basically cut the throat of the next generation coming in behind us, where they won't even have the retirement which we have," the employee said. "And we're not happy with what we've got."

