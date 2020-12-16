Vaccine poses low risk, UI specialist says

“This is history,” she said. “Your kids will be reading about this, your kids’ kids will be reading about this. This is a historic moment.”

Winokur was among the UIHC employees who received the first doses.

As of Monday evening, Winokur said she was “feeling great” and reported no symptoms hours after receiving her first dose. But even if she were to experience the minor symptoms reported with this vaccine, she was more than willing to put herself into the recipient pool.

“I trust this vaccine,” she said. “I’ve seen the data, I’ve watched individuals in the clinical trials and I’m comfortable with it.”

A member of the public pointed out that some individuals’ chances of dying as a result of COVID-19 are very low, and asked why those members of the population should be encouraged to seek out a vaccine.

Winokur said people with this mindset should broaden their thinking.

“Death is certainly the worst outcome, but there are a lot of people who are critically ill that do eventually survive, but they have long and rocky hospitalizations. There are some people, even who are relatively insignificantly ill, that are showing chronic conditions,” Winokur said.

“Also, the hospitals are overwhelmed. So we are able to keep a lot of people alive — and we’re thankful for that — but the intensive care units and clinics are very, very busy and this is reducing the time that we have to give to people that have regular medical conditions,” she said.