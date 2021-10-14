'We are willing to fight': Deere union employees take to the picket line on first day of strike

For the 2020 fiscal year, Deere & Co. net income totaled $2.751 billion, according to the company.

“What we're asking for is that it really wouldn't have taken very much for John Deere to have done it right,” said a union employee picketing outside Davenport Works, which makes construction and forestry equipment.

“Our members at John Deere strike for the ability to earn a decent living, retire with dignity and establish fair work rules,” said Chuck Browning, vice president and director of the UAW’s Agricultural Implement Department in a press release. “We stay committed to bargaining until our members' goals are achieved.”

In a statement, Brad Morris, Deere's vice president of labor relations, said the company is determined to reach an agreement with UAW “that would put every employee in a better economic position and continue to make them the highest paid employees in the agriculture and construction industries.”

Another worker picketing at Milan said he has no interest in comparing Deere’s salary and benefits to other manufacturers. They said most other companies are not having record profits, nor do they produce as much as Deere.