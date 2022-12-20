State Historical Society of Iowa seeks nominations for Board, history awards

The State Historical Society of Iowa is seeking nominations for its Board of Trustees and the Iowa Excellence in History Awards.

This year, board members presided over numerous milestones and successes, including two awards from the American Association for State and Local History — one for the commemoration of Iowa’s 175th statehood anniversary and a second for a special anniversary edition of “The Annals of Iowa,” the society’s quarterly journal.

Nominations of candidates for the society’s Board of Trustees can be submitted by anyone, but nominees must be members of the State Historical Society of Iowa willing to attend five meetings per year and serve on various committees. Self-nominations are also accepted.

To submit a nomination or receive more information, contact Jessica Rundlett at the State Historical Society of Iowa via email at Jessica.rundlett@iowa.gov or mail at 600 E. Locust St., Des Moines, IA 50319. Nominations should be accompanied by a brief biography of the nominee (250 words maximum, written in narrative form). Nominations must be received in the society’s office or postmarked by March 1.

Nominees will be slated on a ballot, and the society’s membership will elect one trustee member in the spring of 2023 to serve a three-year term that begins on July 1.

Iowans and others interested in becoming members can join online at iowaculture.gov or download a membership form and send it to: State Historical Society of Iowa, c/o Memberships, 600 E. Locust St., Des Moines, IA 50319. For more information about membership, email iowa.history@iowa.gov.

Award nominations

During the past year, historians and historic preservationists continued to make contributions to the study and practice of Iowa history. To honor their efforts, the society is also issuing a call for nominations for its Excellence in Iowa History Awards, which recognize outstanding publications, local history initiatives and major achievements in Iowa history.

Nominations for the Shambaugh Award (for books) are due Jan. 2, while all other nominations are due Feb. 1. More details can be found at iowaculture.gov.

Here are the award categories:

Benjamin F. Shambaugh Award

This award recognizes the author of the most significant book published about Iowa history during the previous calendar year. Its namesake was the superintendent of the State Historical Society of Iowa for 40 years and a professor of political economy at the University of Iowa. Nominations are due Jan. 2.

George Mills & Louise Noun Award

This award recognizes the author of the most significant article on an Iowa history topic published in a popular history periodical during the previous calendar year. To be eligible, the article must be an original essay (of at least 1,000 words) about an Iowa history topic published during the previous calendar year. The award is named in honor of Mills, a well-known reporter and popular historian; and Noun, a philanthropist and historian of women’s history. Nominations are due Feb. 1.

Loren Horton Community History Award

This award goes to the best project that increases awareness and participation in Iowa history on a local level. The award recognizes an individual, group or organization whose outstanding local history project was completed during the previous calendar year. The award’s namesake represented the society in many capacities from 1973 until his retirement in 1996. Nominations are due Feb. 1.

Mildred Throne & Charles Aldrich Award

This award is given to the author of the most significant article on Iowa history in a professional history journal during the previous calendar year. To be eligible, the article must be written about a topic in Iowa history or a subject concerning the nation and the Midwest with an Iowa focus. The award is named in honor of Throne, a longtime editor of the Iowa Journal of History and Politics; and Aldrich, who founded the third series of “The Annals of Iowa.” Nominations are due Feb. 1.

William J. Petersen & Edgar R. Harlan Award

This award recognizes an individual, group or organization that has made significant long-term or continuing contributions to Iowa history. It is named in honor of Petersen, a longtime curator for the State Historical Society in Iowa City, and Harlan, who served as the second director and curator of the Historical Department of Iowa. Nominations are due Feb.1.

Excellence in Archaeology and Historic Preservation Award

This award recognizes the best archaeology or historic preservation project at the local or state level. To be eligible, the work must have been completed during the previous calendar year. All types of preservation work are included, and the award is not exclusive to building preservation. Nominations are due Feb. 1.

The State Historical Society of Iowa is a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs. For more information, visit iowaculture.gov or call 515-281-5111.